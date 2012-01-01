We believe in capturing the soul of the moment
We believe in capturing the soul of the moment
There's much to see here. So, take your time, look around
learn all there is for you to know about us.
We hope to capture your Interest
And feel free to drop by and let us know about your experience!!!
Be it a big fat Indian wedding or cute beach party be it a toddlers little smile or an extravagant wedding anniversary every moment has it own spark and we at wedding diaries aim to capture the spark of the soul in the moment.
We love capturing the delightful and exuberant scenes of life’s seminal occasions, be it big and small. An inspiring speech, a hug at sunset, a baby’s first smile, We got you covered. A picture is worth a thousand words but memories are priceless and so we get those memories captured for you to treasure it forever
When it comes to your wedding, no detail is too small to not be covered And our sole motto is to give you the main lead vibe of your own story at your own special day
Our approach is sherly based on the acknowledgement that your wedding story is unique to you and We truly believe that each one deserves to be captured in their natural and most honest way possible that reflects you and your personality.
We believe that by working in a documentary format, we strive to capture the story and essence of your wedding day as it unfolds
Which includes no interference, no posing, no scripting or no bossing around or repetition of the same set list of pictures – This is the key to letting your inner self sparkle and bring out the best in them through!
You don't marry someone you can live with — you marry someone you cannot live without
Falling in love all over again❤️
A Beautiful Start Leads To Never Ending Love Story.
"She walks in beauty, like the night Of cloudless climes and starry skies; And all that’s best of dark and bright Meet in her aspect and her eyes; Thus mellowed to that tender light Which heaven to gaudy day denies. "
“My heart is perfect because you are in it.”
The best things in life are better with you.
“Taken…with all my heart and soul”
"Love isn't something you find. Love is something that finds you."
“Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it.”
Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.
Wedding Diaries is a professional photography company. We are a team of photographers who work very hard to ensure that your special day is captured forever. We have a strong passion for weddings and portrait work. We strive to make your wedding day as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. When you hire us you will get an unobtrusive approach, while capturing the moments of your special event. The most important job to us is your job. We never double book and our customer service is just as important as the images themselves. Light, texture, dimension, mood, anticipation, passion, emotion, energy, romance and relationships, are the most important ingredients necessary to make great photographs at your wedding. My goal is to capture the essence of who you are naturally. I promise you that no one will work harder to capture these special moments of your day.
Have a question about the services we provide? Send us the details on the type of project you're looking to hire for, and we'll be happy to get back to you with a free quote and information.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.